KSHB 41 Weather | Another beautiful and comfortable May afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Staying dry and comfortable today

Increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into Friday

Rain will stay away for the most part this weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Wednesday: A third straight nice day without storm chances! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and staying pleasant.

High: 80°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and still feeling nice.

Low: 60°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Increasing clouds and wind but still feeling nice. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could roll in during the late afternoon and evening. The severe threat is low. Just some pockets of heavy rain and lightning.

High: 80°

Wind: SE 10-25 mph

