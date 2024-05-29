KSHB 41 Weather | Another beautiful and comfortable May afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying dry and comfortable today
- Increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into Friday
- Rain will stay away for the most part this weekend
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Wednesday: A third straight nice day without storm chances! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and staying pleasant.
High: 80°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and still feeling nice.
Low: 60°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Increasing clouds and wind but still feeling nice. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could roll in during the late afternoon and evening. The severe threat is low. Just some pockets of heavy rain and lightning.
High: 80°
Wind: SE 10-25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.