KSHB 41 Weather | Another bitter cold day before temperatures warm up the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Mostly sunny but even colder today

Getting close to freezing Wednesday afternoon then the 40s Thursday & Friday

A strong cold front arrives Friday night with some light rain/snow possible followed by a sharp drop in temperatures by game day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with another surge of cold air keeping temperatures in the 20s.

High: 22° Wind Chill: 12°

Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds while staying bitter cold. The wind stays light.

Low: 6°

Wind: Light & Var.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny while temperatures warm up slightly. More melting expected.

High: 31° Wind Chill: 20-25°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

Chiefs Game day Planner: Mostly cloudy skies with a small chance of rain/snow overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop through the afternoon. Prepare for a bitter cold game!

Tailgating: 25° Wind Chill: 11°

Kick-Off: 22° Wind Chill: 9°

Post game: 18° Wind Chill: 5°

