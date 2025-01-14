Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Another bitter cold day before temperatures warm up the rest of the week

Daytime highs reach the 40s by Thursday and Friday
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly sunny but even colder today
  • Getting close to freezing Wednesday afternoon then the 40s Thursday & Friday
  • A strong cold front arrives Friday night with some light rain/snow possible followed by a sharp drop in temperatures by game day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with another surge of cold air keeping temperatures in the 20s.
High: 22° Wind Chill: 12°
Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds while staying bitter cold. The wind stays light.
Low: 6° 

Wind: Light & Var.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny while temperatures warm up slightly. More melting expected.
High: 31° Wind Chill: 20-25°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

A LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
Chiefs Game day Planner: Mostly cloudy skies with a small chance of rain/snow overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop through the afternoon. Prepare for a bitter cold game!
Tailgating: 25° Wind Chill: 11°
Kick-Off: 22° Wind Chill: 9°
Post game: 18° Wind Chill: 5°

