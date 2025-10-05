KSHB 41 Weather | Another Breezy and Sunny Day

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm and breezy today with plenty of sunshine

A cold front arrives this evening bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight into tomorrow

A bit cooler Monday with areas that end up seeing the rain headed for the 60s/70s while those without wet conditions stay in the 70s/80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Sunny and breezy with gusts around 30 mph at times.

Wind: S 15-20 mph

High: 85º

Tonight: Chance for showers and storms to move in tonight into the overnight hours.

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Low: 63º

Monday: Cooler with a continued chance to see showers and thunderstorms.

Wind: N 5-10 mph

High: 80º

