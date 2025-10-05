KSHB 41 Weather | Another Breezy and Sunny Day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm and breezy today with plenty of sunshine
- A cold front arrives this evening bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight into tomorrow
- A bit cooler Monday with areas that end up seeing the rain headed for the 60s/70s while those without wet conditions stay in the 70s/80s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Sunny and breezy with gusts around 30 mph at times.
Wind: S 15-20 mph
High: 85º
Tonight: Chance for showers and storms to move in tonight into the overnight hours.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Low: 63º
Monday: Cooler with a continued chance to see showers and thunderstorms.
Wind: N 5-10 mph
High: 80º
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—