KSHB 41 Weather | Another chance of scattered storms this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Watch for scattered thunderstorms this afternoon between 2pm-8pm
- Great weather most of Memorial Day weekend, low humidity and warm temperatures
- Smoke from wildfires in Canada staying several days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Staying warm and muggy. Building clouds with scattered storms in the afternoon.
High: 84°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Lingering clouds clear early Friday and feeling nice.
Low: 56°
Wind: E 10 mph
Friday: Sunny and beautiful with low humidity.
High: 80°
Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph
Saturday: Lots of sunshine with low humidity once again.
Low: 54° High: 81°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
