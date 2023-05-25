KSHB 41 Weather | Another chance of scattered storms this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Watch for scattered thunderstorms this afternoon between 2pm-8pm

Great weather most of Memorial Day weekend, low humidity and warm temperatures

Smoke from wildfires in Canada staying several days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Staying warm and muggy. Building clouds with scattered storms in the afternoon.

High: 84°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Lingering clouds clear early Friday and feeling nice.

Low: 56°

Wind: E 10 mph

Friday: Sunny and beautiful with low humidity.

High: 80°

Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Lots of sunshine with low humidity once again.

Low: 54° High: 81°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

