KSHB 41 Weather | Another chance of scattered storms this afternoon

Warm and humid with scattered storms possible from 2pm-8pm
and last updated 2023-05-25 06:15:05-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Watch for scattered thunderstorms this afternoon between 2pm-8pm
  • Great weather most of Memorial Day weekend, low humidity and warm temperatures
  • Smoke from wildfires in Canada staying several days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Staying warm and muggy. Building clouds with scattered storms in the afternoon.
High: 84°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Lingering clouds clear early Friday and feeling nice.
Low: 56°

Wind: E 10 mph

Friday: Sunny and beautiful with low humidity.
High: 80°
Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Lots of sunshine with low humidity once again.
Low: 54° High: 81°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

