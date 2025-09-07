KSHB 41 Weather | Another Comfortable Day

WEATHER HEADLINES

Below average start time temps and day time highs

Near 80 the next few afternoons

Rain and storms possible Monday night-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Today: Beautiful day! Sunshine with temperatures remaining below normal.

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

High: 76º

Monday: Increasing cloud cover by the afternoon ahead of next system arriving. Warmer temperatures.

Wind: SSE 10-20 mph

Low: 53º

High: 80º

Tuesday: Rain and storms possible in the morning then sunshine gradually returns.

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Low: 61º

High: 80º

