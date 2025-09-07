KSHB 41 Weather | Another Comfortable Day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Below average start time temps and day time highs
- Near 80 the next few afternoons
- Rain and storms possible Monday night-Tuesday
KANSAS CITY FORECAST
Today: Beautiful day! Sunshine with temperatures remaining below normal.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
High: 76º
Monday: Increasing cloud cover by the afternoon ahead of next system arriving. Warmer temperatures.
Wind: SSE 10-20 mph
Low: 53º
High: 80º
Tuesday: Rain and storms possible in the morning then sunshine gradually returns.
Wind: S 10-25 mph
Low: 61º
High: 80º
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—