Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Another Comfortable Day

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Below average start time temps and day time highs
  • Near 80 the next few afternoons
  • Rain and storms possible Monday night-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Today: Beautiful day! Sunshine with temperatures remaining below normal.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

High: 76º

Monday: Increasing cloud cover by the afternoon ahead of next system arriving. Warmer temperatures.
Wind: SSE 10-20 mph
Low: 53º
High: 80º

Tuesday: Rain and storms possible in the morning then sunshine gradually returns.
Wind: S 10-25 mph
Low: 61º
High: 80º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.