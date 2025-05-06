Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Another Great Day

Increasing afternoon clouds

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • It will be another nice day ahead of a weakening storm system
  • Rain is possible on Wednesday
  • 0.10" to 0.50" are possible from this storm

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today:  Mostly sunny with increasing afternoon clouds

High: 75º

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers later tonight. Wind: East 5-10 mph. Low: 57º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain showers. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

High: 65º

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few morning showers. Northeast winds 5-10 mph. High: 68º

