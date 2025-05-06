KSHB 41 Weather | Another Great Day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- It will be another nice day ahead of a weakening storm system
- Rain is possible on Wednesday
- 0.10" to 0.50" are possible from this storm
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with increasing afternoon clouds
High: 75º
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers later tonight. Wind: East 5-10 mph. Low: 57º
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain showers. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm.
High: 65º
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few morning showers. Northeast winds 5-10 mph. High: 68º
