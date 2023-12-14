KSHB 41 Weather | Another great December day is ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures will continue to run above average through next week
- Light rain possible Friday through Saturday morning
- Staying mostly dry weekend for outdoor activities
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy as daytime highs rebound nicely for December. Temperatures continue to hold around 10 degrees above average.
High: 55°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as chilly. Temperatures will hold above freezing overnight.
Low: 38°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Friday: A mostly cloudy sky as our next rain maker gets closer. Light rain gradually increases through the afternoon and evening, with the better chance happening overnight.
High: 53°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
