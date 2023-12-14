KSHB 41 Weather | Another great December day is ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES



Temperatures will continue to run above average through next week

Light rain possible Friday through Saturday morning

Staying mostly dry weekend for outdoor activities

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy as daytime highs rebound nicely for December. Temperatures continue to hold around 10 degrees above average.

High: 55°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as chilly. Temperatures will hold above freezing overnight.

Low: 38°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Friday: A mostly cloudy sky as our next rain maker gets closer. Light rain gradually increases through the afternoon and evening, with the better chance happening overnight.

High: 53°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

