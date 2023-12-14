Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Another great December day is ahead

High temperatures hold in the lower & middle 50s the rest of the week
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated 2023-12-14 06:45:05-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures will continue to run above average through next week
  • Light rain possible Friday through Saturday morning
  • Staying mostly dry weekend for outdoor activities

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy as daytime highs rebound nicely for December. Temperatures continue to hold around 10 degrees above average.
High: 55°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as chilly. Temperatures will hold above freezing overnight.
Low: 38°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Friday: A mostly cloudy sky as our next rain maker gets closer. Light rain gradually increases through the afternoon and evening, with the better chance happening overnight.
High: 53°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

