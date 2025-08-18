KSHB 41 Weather | Another hot day with a few evening thunderstorms possible

WEATHER HEADLINES



Hot today and Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms this evening through early Wednesday

A cold front moves through Tuesday night-Wednesday with drier, slightly cooler air behind it

Comfortable weather for the Chiefs game Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and humid. Chance for an isolated shower or storm by evening.

Wind: S 10-20 mph

High: 94º

Heat Index: 100º-110°

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms possible.

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Low: 72º

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible just about anytime during the day

Wind: ENE 5-15mph

High: 90º

Heat Index: 100º

Wednesday: Slight chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm. Then, mostly sunny and cooler with decreasing humidity.

Wind: NE 10-15mph

Low: 69º

High: 87º

