KSHB 41 Weather | Another hot day with a few evening thunderstorms possible

Highs today will be 90°-95°.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot today and Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms this evening through early Wednesday
  • A cold front moves through Tuesday night-Wednesday with drier, slightly cooler air behind it
  • Comfortable weather for the Chiefs game Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and humid. Chance for an isolated shower or storm by evening.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
High: 94º
Heat Index: 100º-110°

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms possible.
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Low: 72º

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible just about anytime during the day
Wind: ENE 5-15mph
High: 90º
Heat Index: 100º

Wednesday: Slight chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm. Then, mostly sunny and cooler with decreasing humidity.
Wind: NE 10-15mph
Low: 69º
High: 87º

