KSHB 41 Weather | Another hot day with a few evening thunderstorms possible

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot today and Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms this evening through early Wednesday
- A cold front moves through Tuesday night-Wednesday with drier, slightly cooler air behind it
- Comfortable weather for the Chiefs game Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and humid. Chance for an isolated shower or storm by evening.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
High: 94º
Heat Index: 100º-110°
Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms possible.
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Low: 72º
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible just about anytime during the day
Wind: ENE 5-15mph
High: 90º
Heat Index: 100º
Wednesday: Slight chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm. Then, mostly sunny and cooler with decreasing humidity.
Wind: NE 10-15mph
Low: 69º
High: 87º
