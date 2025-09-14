Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Another Hot Summer-like Day

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated rain chances this afternoon
  • Above average temperatures through Tuesday
  • Decreasing temperatures and increasing rain chances expected by mid-weel

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny skies with gusty winds around 20mph. There will be a chance for some isolated showers and storms late this afternoon.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
High: 90º

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a continued slight chance for an isolated shower or storm.
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Low: 70º

Tomorrow: Chance for a shower or storm in the morning, then gradually clearing skies expected with temperatures remaining hot.
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Low: 67º

High: 89º

