KSHB 41 Weather | Another Hot Summer-like Day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Isolated rain chances this afternoon
- Above average temperatures through Tuesday
- Decreasing temperatures and increasing rain chances expected by mid-weel
KANSAS CITY FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny skies with gusty winds around 20mph. There will be a chance for some isolated showers and storms late this afternoon.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
High: 90º
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a continued slight chance for an isolated shower or storm.
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Low: 70º
Tomorrow: Chance for a shower or storm in the morning, then gradually clearing skies expected with temperatures remaining hot.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 67º
High: 89º
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—