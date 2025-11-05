KSHB 41 Weather | Another nice day, sunshine, cooler, less wind

WEATHER HEADLINES



A north breeze will keep things a bit cooler for Wednesday

The next 7-10 days will see temperatures above, to much above average, except Sunday and Monday

The next 7-10 days will be mostly dry, except a few rain showers are possible Thursday evening & Saturday, mainly north and northeast Missouri

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Not as warm as Tuesday but still very pleasant.

High: 64°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool.

Low: 40°

Wind: NE to SE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Increasing clouds and mild. A few rain showers are possible during the evening, especially across northern Missouri.

High: 71°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Friday: Fantastic Friday! Abundant sunshine and comfortable, a bit breezy at times.

Low: 46°

High: 69°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

