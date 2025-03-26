KSHB 41 Weather | Another nice March day before temperatures soar into the 70s tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES



Nice weather today with periods of cloud cover and an isolated sprinkle possible

A warm front brings very warm and windy conditions to the area Thursday - Sunday

Opening Day on Thursday will include a chance of thunderstorms mainly in the morning and again in the evening; Game time will likely stay dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Periods of clouds, light wind & comfortable March temperatures.

High: 66°

Wind: Light, E 5 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as chilly.

Low: 52°

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

Thursday: It's Opening Day at The K! Windy, warmer and more humid with a chance of showers/thunderstorms as a warm front lifts through. It looks like the most likely time to see thunderstorms will be during the morning around KC and at night in northern Missouri.

High: 78°

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Friday: Staying very warm and windy.

Low: 60° High: 77°

Wind: NE to SE 5-15 mph

