KSHB 41 Weather | Another sunny and warm afternoon ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES



Pleasant weather continues today with highs returning to the 80s

Cold front brings a chance of rain & isolated storm tonight - Friday morning

Weekend weather looks nearly perfect with very low humidity

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy as the day unfolds. A southerly breeze adds a degree or two to our afternoon highs. Keeping an eye on a chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in from the north late in the evening.

High: 83°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: More clouds with scattered showers & non-severe storms moving across the area.

Low: 63°

Wind: SW to NW 5 mph

Friday: Rain moves through the area in the morning, especially for areas south of I-70. The rain and clouds clear during the late afternoon bringing cooler temperatures in the 60s for evening activities.

High: 73°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Saturday: Sunny and beautiful with very little humidity.

Low: 48° High: 74°

Wind: N-NE 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

