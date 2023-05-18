KSHB 41 Weather | Another sunny and warm afternoon ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Pleasant weather continues today with highs returning to the 80s
- Cold front brings a chance of rain & isolated storm tonight - Friday morning
- Weekend weather looks nearly perfect with very low humidity
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy as the day unfolds. A southerly breeze adds a degree or two to our afternoon highs. Keeping an eye on a chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in from the north late in the evening.
High: 83°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: More clouds with scattered showers & non-severe storms moving across the area.
Low: 63°
Wind: SW to NW 5 mph
Friday: Rain moves through the area in the morning, especially for areas south of I-70. The rain and clouds clear during the late afternoon bringing cooler temperatures in the 60s for evening activities.
High: 73°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
Saturday: Sunny and beautiful with very little humidity.
Low: 48° High: 74°
Wind: N-NE 10 mph
