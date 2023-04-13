KSHB 41 Weather | Another sunny, warm & breezy day before thunderstorms Friday night

WEATHER HEADLINES



Afternoon highs rise quickly to near 80 degrees today & Friday; Closer to what it should be for June 1st!

Higher fire danger northern Kansas & Missouri today

A cold front brings a chance of thunderstorms Friday night, A few stronger storms are possible

It gets much cooler Saturday with lingering rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Sunny, windy and warm with very dry air. Increased fire danger for counties in northern Missouri and Kansas where a Red Flag Warning is in place from 12pm-8pm.

High: 80°

Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

Tonight: Clear sky, breezy and mild.

Low: 57°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Friday: Increasing humidity and clouds while staying warm and windy for another day. A cold front approaches during the late evening and passes overnight. Strong thunderstorms are possible overnight and early Saturday.

High: 80°

Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

Saturday: Lingering showers and thunderstorms as a cold front continues to rush east. Staying cloudy as temperatures drop. The day will start around 60-65° and drop to 45-50° by the afternoon!

Wind: W-NW 15-35 mph

