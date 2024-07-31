KSHB 41 Weather | Another very hot, humid day today with thunderstorms arriving overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A very hot and humid day today with highs in the upper 90s; could tie the hottest day so far this year
- Thunderstorms approach from the north overnight, with strong to severe weather possible
- The thunderstorms along a cold front will clear early Thursday and will help break up the heat
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy while turning very hot and humid. Thunderstorms approach from the north late this evening.
High: 98° Heat index: 110°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
Tonight: A chance of strong thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts as the main threat. Some much-needed rain also expected.
Low: 73°
Wind: S 10-20 mph, stronger in thunderstorms
Thursday: Mostly sunny, not quite as hot, but still very humid.
High: 91° Heat index: 100°
Wind: W 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.