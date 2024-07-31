KSHB 41 Weather | Another very hot, humid day today with thunderstorms arriving overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES



A very hot and humid day today with highs in the upper 90s; could tie the hottest day so far this year

Thunderstorms approach from the north overnight, with strong to severe weather possible

The thunderstorms along a cold front will clear early Thursday and will help break up the heat

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy while turning very hot and humid. Thunderstorms approach from the north late this evening.

High: 98° Heat index: 110°

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Tonight: A chance of strong thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts as the main threat. Some much-needed rain also expected.

Low: 73°

Wind: S 10-20 mph, stronger in thunderstorms

Thursday: Mostly sunny, not quite as hot, but still very humid.

High: 91° Heat index: 100°

Wind: W 10-20 mph

