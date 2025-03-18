Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Another very warm & windy day today before the snow falls Wednesday afternoon

Prepare for more weather whiplash the next 24-36 hours
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another day with very warm and windy conditions, increased fire danger
  • A big drop in temperatures Wednesday afternoon will bring rain & snow to the area through the evening; Accumulation is limited and roads will likely stay wet
  • The parade of storms continues Friday & Sunday bringing additional chances of rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, staying windy and very warm ahead of a strong storm system approaching the Plains.
High: 80°
Wind: S-SW 20-30, Gusts 40 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy while staying warm and very windy overnight. Temperatures likely hold in the 60s through the night.
Surnise Temp: 57°

Wind: S 10-30 mph

Wednesday: Warm morning temperatures, falling into the 40s then 30s by the afternoon. Very strong wind. A wintry mix of rain & snow develops after lunch & continues into the evening. Accumulation would be minor but something to watch if moisture is falling after sunset.
Afternoon: Dropping to the 30s by 3pm
Wind: S to N 20-30, Gusts 55 mph

Thursday: Happy first day of spring! Spring starts at 4:01am! It will be a very cold start to the day with temperatures below freezing. Will need to monitor for any slick spots. The afternoon features more sunshine, a slight breeze and seasonally cool temperatures.
Low: 30° High: 56°

Wind: W-NW to W-SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.