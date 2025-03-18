KSHB 41 Weather | Another very warm & windy day today before the snow falls Wednesday afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Another day with very warm and windy conditions, increased fire danger

A big drop in temperatures Wednesday afternoon will bring rain & snow to the area through the evening; Accumulation is limited and roads will likely stay wet

The parade of storms continues Friday & Sunday bringing additional chances of rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, staying windy and very warm ahead of a strong storm system approaching the Plains.

High: 80°

Wind: S-SW 20-30, Gusts 40 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy while staying warm and very windy overnight. Temperatures likely hold in the 60s through the night.

Surnise Temp: 57°

Wind: S 10-30 mph

Wednesday: Warm morning temperatures, falling into the 40s then 30s by the afternoon. Very strong wind. A wintry mix of rain & snow develops after lunch & continues into the evening. Accumulation would be minor but something to watch if moisture is falling after sunset.

Afternoon: Dropping to the 30s by 3pm

Wind: S to N 20-30, Gusts 55 mph

Thursday: Happy first day of spring! Spring starts at 4:01am! It will be a very cold start to the day with temperatures below freezing. Will need to monitor for any slick spots. The afternoon features more sunshine, a slight breeze and seasonally cool temperatures.

Low: 30° High: 56°

Wind: W-NW to W-SW 10-20 mph

