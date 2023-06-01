KSHB 41 Weather | Another warm, muggy afternoon with scattered storms developing

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm, muggy and more scattered thunderstorms develop this afternoon, 2pm-7pm
- Temperatures approach the 90s this weekend
- More comfortable, less humid air settles in early next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Staying warm and humid with scattered storms developing in the afternoon.
High: 86°
Wind: S 10 mph
Tonight: Any storms die down around sunset. A clear sky and mild temperatures expected.
Low: 66°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Scattered thunderstorms possible beginning in the late morning, lasting through evening.
High: 88°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
