KSHB 41 Weather | Another warm, muggy afternoon with scattered storms developing

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm, muggy and more scattered thunderstorms develop this afternoon, 2pm-7pm

Temperatures approach the 90s this weekend

More comfortable, less humid air settles in early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Staying warm and humid with scattered storms developing in the afternoon.

High: 86°

Wind: S 10 mph

Tonight: Any storms die down around sunset. A clear sky and mild temperatures expected.

Low: 66°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms possible beginning in the late morning, lasting through evening.

High: 88°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

