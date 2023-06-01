Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Another warm, muggy afternoon with scattered storms developing

Storms have a better chance of forming after 2pm today
and last updated 2023-06-01 06:19:58-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm, muggy and more scattered thunderstorms develop this afternoon, 2pm-7pm
  • Temperatures approach the 90s this weekend
  • More comfortable, less humid air settles in early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Staying warm and humid with scattered storms developing in the afternoon.
High: 86°
Wind: S 10 mph

Tonight: Any storms die down around sunset. A clear sky and mild temperatures expected.
Low: 66°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms possible beginning in the late morning, lasting through evening.
High: 88°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

