KSHB 41 Weather | Areas of frost possible this morning followed by a warm afternoon

Temperatures warm over 30 degrees from this morning to the afternoon
and last updated 2023-10-17 06:38:17-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures warm up quickly today thanks to sunshine and a southerly breeze
  • Increasing clouds with a few sprinkles around Wednesday afternoon
  • Back to sunshine and nice autumn weather Thursday - Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: More sunshine and even warmer thanks to dry air and a return of southerly breezes.
High: 72°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as chilly as a warm front passes by. Breezes stay elevated as well.
Low: 52°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Wednesday: A breezy morning with building clouds ahead of a cold front that offers a slight chance for sprinkles to a light shower, 20%.
High: 70°
Wind: S-SW to W-NW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonal for the middle of October.
Low: 48° High: 68°

Wind: W-NW 15-20 mph

