KSHB 41 Weather | Areas of frost possible this morning followed by a warm afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures warm up quickly today thanks to sunshine and a southerly breeze
- Increasing clouds with a few sprinkles around Wednesday afternoon
- Back to sunshine and nice autumn weather Thursday - Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: More sunshine and even warmer thanks to dry air and a return of southerly breezes.
High: 72°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and not as chilly as a warm front passes by. Breezes stay elevated as well.
Low: 52°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Wednesday: A breezy morning with building clouds ahead of a cold front that offers a slight chance for sprinkles to a light shower, 20%.
High: 70°
Wind: S-SW to W-NW 10-20 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonal for the middle of October.
Low: 48° High: 68°
Wind: W-NW 15-20 mph
