KSHB 41 Weather | Areas of frost possible this morning followed by a warm afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Temperatures warm up quickly today thanks to sunshine and a southerly breeze

Increasing clouds with a few sprinkles around Wednesday afternoon

Back to sunshine and nice autumn weather Thursday - Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: More sunshine and even warmer thanks to dry air and a return of southerly breezes.

High: 72°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as chilly as a warm front passes by. Breezes stay elevated as well.

Low: 52°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Wednesday: A breezy morning with building clouds ahead of a cold front that offers a slight chance for sprinkles to a light shower, 20%.

High: 70°

Wind: S-SW to W-NW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonal for the middle of October.

Low: 48° High: 68°

Wind: W-NW 15-20 mph

