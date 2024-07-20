KSHB 41 Weather | Areas of rain showers decrease this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Areas of rain showers this morning, decrease this afternoon
- A few showers and thunderstorms tonight
- Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms keep temperatures below average until the middle of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain showers until around 2 p.m. A few showers and thunderstorms area possible after 2 p.m.
High: 77°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
This Evening: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible.
Temperatures: 70°-75°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.
Low: 65°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
High: 78°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
