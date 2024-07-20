KSHB 41 Weather | Areas of rain showers decrease this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Areas of rain showers this morning, decrease this afternoon

A few showers and thunderstorms tonight

Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms keep temperatures below average until the middle of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain showers until around 2 p.m. A few showers and thunderstorms area possible after 2 p.m.

High: 77°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

This Evening: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible.

Temperatures: 70°-75°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Low: 65°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

High: 78°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

