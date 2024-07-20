KSHB 41 Weather | Areas of rain showers decrease this afternoon

Watch Now
Highs today will be in the 70s.
and last updated 2024-07-20 07:42:23-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Areas of rain showers this morning, decrease this afternoon
  • A few showers and thunderstorms tonight
  • Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms keep temperatures below average until the middle of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain showers until around 2 p.m. A few showers and thunderstorms area possible after 2 p.m.
High: 77°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

This Evening: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible.
Temperatures: 70°-75°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.
Low: 65°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
High: 78°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

