KSHB 41 Weather | B-E-A-U-tiful Wednesday ahead but storms are loading

Enjoy today as it will be the last really nice day for a bit. Storm chances start to increase overnight as we kick off a series of severe weather concerns.
and last updated 2024-04-24 07:47:09-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 5 star forecast for your Wednesday
  • Periods of rain and thunderstorms begin Thursday and end Sunday
  • Best chance of severe weather is Saturday night, lower chance Friday afternoon and evening.

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Today: A GREAT day, get out and enjoy it. We will take a turn in the weather quickly.
High: 69°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with increasing rain chances after 1 am. Rain and thunder possible through the Thursday morning commute.
Low: 52°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Windy with periods of rain and thunderstorms with little to no threat of severe weather. Some thunderstorms may contain small hail.
High: 63°
Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph

