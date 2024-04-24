KSHB 41 Weather | B-E-A-U-tiful Wednesday ahead but storms are loading

WEATHER HEADLINES
- 5 star forecast for your Wednesday
- Periods of rain and thunderstorms begin Thursday and end Sunday
- Best chance of severe weather is Saturday night, lower chance Friday afternoon and evening.
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Today: A GREAT day, get out and enjoy it. We will take a turn in the weather quickly.
High: 69°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with increasing rain chances after 1 am. Rain and thunder possible through the Thursday morning commute.
Low: 52°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Windy with periods of rain and thunderstorms with little to no threat of severe weather. Some thunderstorms may contain small hail.
High: 63°
Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph
