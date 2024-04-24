KSHB 41 Weather | B-E-A-U-tiful Wednesday ahead but storms are loading

WEATHER HEADLINES



5 star forecast for your Wednesday

Periods of rain and thunderstorms begin Thursday and end Sunday

Best chance of severe weather is Saturday night, lower chance Friday afternoon and evening.

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Today: A GREAT day, get out and enjoy it. We will take a turn in the weather quickly.

High: 69°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with increasing rain chances after 1 am. Rain and thunder possible through the Thursday morning commute.

Low: 52°

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Windy with periods of rain and thunderstorms with little to no threat of severe weather. Some thunderstorms may contain small hail.

High: 63°

Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph

