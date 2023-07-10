KSHB 41 Weather | Back to July heat, humidity this week with several chances of storms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The warmth & humidity ramp up this week, especially by Tuesday
- Thunderstorm chances increase from Wednesday into the weekend, with several rounds of storms expected during the overnights
- Chance of severe storms develop Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer, but still moderate humidity.
High: 89°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild. Humidity starts to increase.
Low: 70°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: The oppressive humidity through the afternoon will increase the feel like temperatures to the triple digits! Can't rule out an isolated thunderstorm.
High: 91° Heat Index: 99°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: The heat ramps up with the high humidity. The start of rounds of thunderstorms in the morning and evening. A few thunderstorms may turn strong to severe.
High: 92° Heat Index: 102°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
