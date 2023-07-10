KSHB 41 Weather | Back to July heat, humidity this week with several chances of storms

WEATHER HEADLINES



The warmth & humidity ramp up this week, especially by Tuesday

Thunderstorm chances increase from Wednesday into the weekend, with several rounds of storms expected during the overnights

Chance of severe storms develop Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer, but still moderate humidity.

High: 89°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild. Humidity starts to increase.

Low: 70°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: The oppressive humidity through the afternoon will increase the feel like temperatures to the triple digits! Can't rule out an isolated thunderstorm.

High: 91° Heat Index: 99°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: The heat ramps up with the high humidity. The start of rounds of thunderstorms in the morning and evening. A few thunderstorms may turn strong to severe.

High: 92° Heat Index: 102°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

