KSHB 41 Weather | Back to the summertime warmth after the morning fog

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Can't completely rule out a stray storm today & tomorrow afternoons
- Heat index values rise into the mid 90s through Friday, nearing 100° Saturday
- Storms possible Saturday night-Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy and back to the warmth and humidity. Isolated showers and storms may be possible for some in the afternoon.
High: 89° Heat index: 95°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy.
Low: 73°
Wind: S-SE 5 mph
Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy skies again, high humidity and a little breezy.
High: 91° Heat index: 96°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.