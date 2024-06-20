Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Back to the summertime warmth after the morning fog

Daytime highs climb into the upper 80s, feeling like the mid 90s
and last updated 2024-06-20 06:42:54-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Can't completely rule out a stray storm today & tomorrow afternoons
  • Heat index values rise into the mid 90s through Friday, nearing 100° Saturday
  • Storms possible Saturday night-Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy and back to the warmth and humidity. Isolated showers and storms may be possible for some in the afternoon.
High: 89° Heat index: 95°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy.
Low: 73°

Wind: S-SE 5 mph

Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy skies again, high humidity and a little breezy.
High: 91° Heat index: 96°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.