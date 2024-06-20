KSHB 41 Weather | Back to the summertime warmth after the morning fog

WEATHER HEADLINES



Can't completely rule out a stray storm today & tomorrow afternoons

Heat index values rise into the mid 90s through Friday, nearing 100° Saturday

Storms possible Saturday night-Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy and back to the warmth and humidity. Isolated showers and storms may be possible for some in the afternoon.

High: 89° Heat index: 95°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy.

Low: 73°

Wind: S-SE 5 mph

Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy skies again, high humidity and a little breezy.

High: 91° Heat index: 96°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

