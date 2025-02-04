Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Back to winter temperatures

Much colder today with cloudy skies
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Much colder today with highs holding in the 30s
  • Freezing drizzle develops after midnight tonight for KC and points north; Some slick spots may form especially on elevated surfaces
  • Better chance of ice accumulations stays north of 36-HWY & over north central Missouri
  • More rain/drizzle is possible Friday night-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle, after midnight.
High: 35°
Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle overnight. Temperatures will be critical in determining what surfaces will be icy, if any.
Low: 30°
Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: The drizzle will pick up a bit during the afternoon before shifting east and out of the area by the early evening.
High: 35°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Report a typo

