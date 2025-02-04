KSHB 41 Weather | Back to winter temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES



Much colder today with highs holding in the 30s

Freezing drizzle develops after midnight tonight for KC and points north; Some slick spots may form especially on elevated surfaces

Better chance of ice accumulations stays north of 36-HWY & over north central Missouri

More rain/drizzle is possible Friday night-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle, after midnight.

High: 35°

Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle overnight. Temperatures will be critical in determining what surfaces will be icy, if any.

Low: 30°

Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: The drizzle will pick up a bit during the afternoon before shifting east and out of the area by the early evening.

High: 35°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

