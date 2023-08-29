Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful conditions for the last few days of August

Another surge of cooler & less humid air arrives Wednesday & Thursday
and last updated 2023-08-29 06:40:18-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry and comfortable today through Thursday
  • The heat & humidity returns for the Labor Day weekend
  • The next chance of rain is not until the middle of next week, should be dry for the Chiefs home opener!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer as a cold front approaches from the north. The boundary may change the direction of our wind, but the cooler air waits until Tuesday night to arrive.
High: 87°
Wind: SW to N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and mostly calm.
Low: 62°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny sky and continued hazy with comfortably low humidity.
High: 82°
Wind: E 10 mph

Thursday: Sunny and beautiful with low humidity. Soak it in!
Low: 60° High: 82°

Wind: SE 10 mph

