KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful conditions for the last few days of August

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dry and comfortable today through Thursday

The heat & humidity returns for the Labor Day weekend

The next chance of rain is not until the middle of next week, should be dry for the Chiefs home opener!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer as a cold front approaches from the north. The boundary may change the direction of our wind, but the cooler air waits until Tuesday night to arrive.

High: 87°

Wind: SW to N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and mostly calm.

Low: 62°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny sky and continued hazy with comfortably low humidity.

High: 82°

Wind: E 10 mph

Thursday: Sunny and beautiful with low humidity. Soak it in!

Low: 60° High: 82°

Wind: SE 10 mph

