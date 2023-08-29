KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful conditions for the last few days of August

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dry and comfortable today through Thursday
- The heat & humidity returns for the Labor Day weekend
- The next chance of rain is not until the middle of next week, should be dry for the Chiefs home opener!
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer as a cold front approaches from the north. The boundary may change the direction of our wind, but the cooler air waits until Tuesday night to arrive.
High: 87°
Wind: SW to N 10-15 mph
Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and mostly calm.
Low: 62°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny sky and continued hazy with comfortably low humidity.
High: 82°
Wind: E 10 mph
Thursday: Sunny and beautiful with low humidity. Soak it in!
Low: 60° High: 82°
Wind: SE 10 mph
