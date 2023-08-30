KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful last 2 days of August with comfortable temperatures, humidity

WEATHER HEADLINES



Beautiful finish to August with below normal temperatures and comfortable humidity

Hazy sunshine today as wildfire smoke moves in through the upper levels

Summer heat then humidity returns during Labor Day weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Hazy sunshine this afternoon while humidity remains low. Make sure you check out our second Supermoon this month. The "Blue" Supermoon rises at 8:06 p.m.

High: 84°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and you won't miss the second supermoon of the month! The moon sets at 5:56 a.m.

Low: 59°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunshine continues to dominate our sky with haze becoming less noticeable. Enjoy even lower humidity.

High: 83°

Wind: SE 10 mph

