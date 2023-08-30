KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful last 2 days of August with comfortable temperatures, humidity

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Beautiful finish to August with below normal temperatures and comfortable humidity
- Hazy sunshine today as wildfire smoke moves in through the upper levels
- Summer heat then humidity returns during Labor Day weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Hazy sunshine this afternoon while humidity remains low. Make sure you check out our second Supermoon this month. The "Blue" Supermoon rises at 8:06 p.m.
High: 84°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and you won't miss the second supermoon of the month! The moon sets at 5:56 a.m.
Low: 59°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Sunshine continues to dominate our sky with haze becoming less noticeable. Enjoy even lower humidity.
High: 83°
Wind: SE 10 mph
