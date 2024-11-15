KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful November weather continues into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



After a very chilly start to the day, temperatures recover beautifully in the 60s today - Sunday

A cold front approaches Sunday, brings a chance of some scattered showers to the area

A bigger storm organizes Monday with rounds of heavy rain & thunderstorms through the day

Significant drop in temperatures expected by next Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Lots of sunshine and mild with an increasing southeast breeze.

High: 64°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear with an increased breeze. Temperatures stay chilly.

Low: 44°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Another great November day with some high clouds moving in. The wind turns gusty. A band of showers may roll across northwest MO & northeast KS late in the day.

High: 65°

Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph

Sunday: More clouds with a few sprinkles possible along an approaching cold front. The rain and storms increase even more by early Monday.

Low: 52° High: 59°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

