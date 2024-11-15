KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful November weather continues into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- After a very chilly start to the day, temperatures recover beautifully in the 60s today - Sunday
- A cold front approaches Sunday, brings a chance of some scattered showers to the area
- A bigger storm organizes Monday with rounds of heavy rain & thunderstorms through the day
- Significant drop in temperatures expected by next Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Lots of sunshine and mild with an increasing southeast breeze.
High: 64°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear with an increased breeze. Temperatures stay chilly.
Low: 44°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Another great November day with some high clouds moving in. The wind turns gusty. A band of showers may roll across northwest MO & northeast KS late in the day.
High: 65°
Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph
Sunday: More clouds with a few sprinkles possible along an approaching cold front. The rain and storms increase even more by early Monday.
Low: 52° High: 59°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.