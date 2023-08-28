KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful weather last few days of August

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dry and comfortable Monday through Thursday
- The heat and humidity build Friday into Labor Day weekend, with highs in the 90s
- The next chance of rain is not until the middle of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. Staying very pleasant and comfortable to start the week.
High: 82°
Wind: NE 5 mph
Tonight: Clearing sky and feeling nice.
Low: 66°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies as a cold front approaches. This boundary will bring a northerly breeze and help offset some of the higher temperatures.
High: 87°
Wind: SW to N 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and beautiful with low humidity.
Low: 62° High: 82°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
