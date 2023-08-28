KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful weather last few days of August

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dry and comfortable Monday through Thursday

The heat and humidity build Friday into Labor Day weekend, with highs in the 90s

The next chance of rain is not until the middle of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. Staying very pleasant and comfortable to start the week.

High: 82°

Wind: NE 5 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and feeling nice.

Low: 66°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies as a cold front approaches. This boundary will bring a northerly breeze and help offset some of the higher temperatures.

High: 87°

Wind: SW to N 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and beautiful with low humidity.

Low: 62° High: 82°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

