KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful weather last few days of August

Daytime highs stay below average through Thursday
and last updated 2023-08-28 06:34:46-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry and comfortable Monday through Thursday
  • The heat and humidity build Friday into Labor Day weekend, with highs in the 90s
  • The next chance of rain is not until the middle of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. Staying very pleasant and comfortable to start the week.
High: 82°
Wind: NE 5 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and feeling nice.
Low: 66°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies as a cold front approaches. This boundary will bring a northerly breeze and help offset some of the higher temperatures.
High: 87°
Wind: SW to N 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and beautiful with low humidity.
Low: 62° High: 82°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

