KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful weather to finish the week

Staying warm but humidity is not as high
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-06-05 05:43:00-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather through Friday with lower humidity
  • Next thunderstorm chance is late Friday night-Saturday
  • The start of next week features some slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Sunny and warm with less humidity. A second weak cold front may bring an isolated shower or T-Storm to northern Missouri during the evening.
High: 85°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few clouds drifting by with a cold front, otherwise, staying mostly dry and more refreshing.
Low: 60°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Great June weather. Mostly sunny, more seasonal and the humidity remains low.
High: 80°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

