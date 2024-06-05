KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful weather to finish the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather through Friday with lower humidity
- Next thunderstorm chance is late Friday night-Saturday
- The start of next week features some slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Wednesday: Sunny and warm with less humidity. A second weak cold front may bring an isolated shower or T-Storm to northern Missouri during the evening.
High: 85°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: A few clouds drifting by with a cold front, otherwise, staying mostly dry and more refreshing.
Low: 60°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Great June weather. Mostly sunny, more seasonal and the humidity remains low.
High: 80°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
