KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful weather to finish the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great weather through Friday with lower humidity

Next thunderstorm chance is late Friday night-Saturday

The start of next week features some slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Sunny and warm with less humidity. A second weak cold front may bring an isolated shower or T-Storm to northern Missouri during the evening.

High: 85°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few clouds drifting by with a cold front, otherwise, staying mostly dry and more refreshing.

Low: 60°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Great June weather. Mostly sunny, more seasonal and the humidity remains low.

High: 80°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

