KSHB 41 Weather | Becoming a mostly sunny and nice day

KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning low clouds and fog will give way to abundant sunshine
  • Highs will be in the 60s today and around 70° Monday-Wednesday
  • Colder changes for the end of the week and next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Clouds/patchy dense fog exit this morning, giving way to sunshine.
High: 63°
Wind: N to SW 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy with lows 20 degree above average.
Low: 47°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Monday: Cirrus clouds in the area but also some sun. Much warmer. Also a windy day.
High: 70°
Wind: SW 15-25 mph

