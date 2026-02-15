KSHB 41 Weather | Becoming a mostly sunny and nice day

WEATHER HEADLINES



Morning low clouds and fog will give way to abundant sunshine

Highs will be in the 60s today and around 70° Monday-Wednesday

Colder changes for the end of the week and next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Clouds/patchy dense fog exit this morning, giving way to sunshine.

High: 63°

Wind: N to SW 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy with lows 20 degree above average.

Low: 47°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Monday: Cirrus clouds in the area but also some sun. Much warmer. Also a windy day.

High: 70°

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

