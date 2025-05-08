Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Becoming Sunny & Nice

The rain chances move away
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine will return today
  • It will be nearly perfect with 70s and dry weather
  • The next chance of rain is around a week away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds and becoming sunny. It will be a nearly perfect afternoon with a light north breeze. High: 75º Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear and mild, slightly cool by morning. Lows: upper 40s to lower 50s. Light winds.

Friday: A great day. Sunshine with light winds. High: 75º

Outlook for Mother's Day: Sunny and warm.

High: 82º

