KSHB 41 Weather | Becoming Sunny & Nice

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine will return today

It will be nearly perfect with 70s and dry weather

The next chance of rain is around a week away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds and becoming sunny. It will be a nearly perfect afternoon with a light north breeze. High: 75º Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear and mild, slightly cool by morning. Lows: upper 40s to lower 50s. Light winds.

Friday: A great day. Sunshine with light winds. High: 75º

Outlook for Mother's Day: Sunny and warm.

High: 82º

