KSHB 41 Weather | Becoming Sunny & Nice

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine will return today
- It will be nearly perfect with 70s and dry weather
- The next chance of rain is around a week away
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Decreasing clouds and becoming sunny. It will be a nearly perfect afternoon with a light north breeze. High: 75º Wind NE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clear and mild, slightly cool by morning. Lows: upper 40s to lower 50s. Light winds.
Friday: A great day. Sunshine with light winds. High: 75º
Outlook for Mother's Day: Sunny and warm.
High: 82º
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.