KSHB 41 Weather | Becoming windy with periods of clouds today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Becoming windy with gusts 35-40 mph today

A few showers/t-storms possible today (mostly east) and next Monday; otherwise, dry the next 7 days

70s likely Saturday and low 80s Sunday, 60s/70s next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly to cloudy, windy, and cooler. A few showers/t-storms are possible, mainly in north, central and eastern Missouri

High: 67°

Wind: NW 15-30, gust 35-40 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with decreasing wind.

Low: 43°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool with less wind.

High: 61°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

