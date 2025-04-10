Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Becoming windy with periods of clouds today

Highs today will be in themid to upper 60s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Becoming windy with gusts 35-40 mph today
  • A few showers/t-storms possible today (mostly east) and next Monday; otherwise, dry the next 7 days
  • 70s likely Saturday and low 80s Sunday, 60s/70s next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly to cloudy, windy, and cooler. A few showers/t-storms are possible, mainly in north, central and eastern Missouri
High: 67°
Wind: NW 15-30, gust 35-40 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with decreasing wind.
Low: 43°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool with less wind.
High: 61°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

