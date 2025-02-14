KSHB 41 Weather | Big temperature changes today & tomorrow with chances of wintry weather

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures recover above freezing after lunch today; A light mix of rain, sleet or snowflakes still possible in northern Missouri this afternoon
- Strong front passes through Saturday afternoon, changing any light precipitation from rain to light snow. Accumulation is limited but roads could still be slick
- Bigger storm develops Monday night - Tuesday producing more accumulating snow in the region
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly cloudy and very windy. A brief wintry mix shower is possible. The best chance is north of Kansas City. Drizzle is possible Friday evening as temperatures warm into the night.
High: 39°
Wind: S 15-35 mph
Tonight: A warm night with some light rain or drizzle possible. Freezing rain possible along the MO/IA border.
Low: 35° (At 10pm-12am)
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Saturday: Light rain or drizzle is possible in the morning, and temperatures quickly fall in the afternoon. Rain changes to snow after 2pm. Light accumulations possible of a Trace - 1". Roads could turn slick to drive on!
Afternoon Temperature: Dropping to 30°
Wind: N 10-20, Gusts 35 mph
Sunday: Clearing sky but bitter cold.
Low: 10° High: 31° Wind Chill: 0-5°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph
