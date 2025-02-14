KSHB 41 Weather | Big temperature changes today & tomorrow with chances of wintry weather

WEATHER HEADLINES



Temperatures recover above freezing after lunch today; A light mix of rain, sleet or snowflakes still possible in northern Missouri this afternoon

Strong front passes through Saturday afternoon, changing any light precipitation from rain to light snow. Accumulation is limited but roads could still be slick

Bigger storm develops Monday night - Tuesday producing more accumulating snow in the region

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy and very windy. A brief wintry mix shower is possible. The best chance is north of Kansas City. Drizzle is possible Friday evening as temperatures warm into the night.

High: 39°

Wind: S 15-35 mph

Tonight: A warm night with some light rain or drizzle possible. Freezing rain possible along the MO/IA border.

Low: 35° (At 10pm-12am)

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Saturday: Light rain or drizzle is possible in the morning, and temperatures quickly fall in the afternoon. Rain changes to snow after 2pm. Light accumulations possible of a Trace - 1". Roads could turn slick to drive on!

Afternoon Temperature: Dropping to 30°

Wind: N 10-20, Gusts 35 mph

Sunday: Clearing sky but bitter cold.

Low: 10° High: 31° Wind Chill: 0-5°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

