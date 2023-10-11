Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Big warm up today & tomorrow before thunderstorms sweep through Thursday night

Get ready for highs in the 80s today & Thursday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-10-11 07:15:41-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Becoming very warm and muggy the next two days with highs in the 80s
  • Staying dry the rest of the day today & most of Thursday
  • A cold front increases a chance of strong storms in the area Thursday night, arriving as the Chiefs game ends

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: High temperatures continue their climb, reaching levels 10 degrees warmer than average. You will also notice a significant increase in humidity and wind speeds. The warm front over Iowa will keep thunderstorms well to our north.
High: 83°
Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild for October. The wind picks up quite a bit too.
Low: 64°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Thursday: The warm start to the day will allow daytime highs to return to the 80s. This warmth & humidity will help fuel strong to severe storms in the evening. Storms likely form over central Kansas after 7pm & approach KC after 10pm. They will weaken overnight but still pose a threat for large hail and damaging winds early, especially in Kansas.
High: 80° Chiefs Kickoff: 75°
Wind: S 15-35 mph

