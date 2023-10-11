KSHB 41 Weather | Big warm up today & tomorrow before thunderstorms sweep through Thursday night

WEATHER HEADLINES



Becoming very warm and muggy the next two days with highs in the 80s

Staying dry the rest of the day today & most of Thursday

A cold front increases a chance of strong storms in the area Thursday night, arriving as the Chiefs game ends

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: High temperatures continue their climb, reaching levels 10 degrees warmer than average. You will also notice a significant increase in humidity and wind speeds. The warm front over Iowa will keep thunderstorms well to our north.

High: 83°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild for October. The wind picks up quite a bit too.

Low: 64°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Thursday: The warm start to the day will allow daytime highs to return to the 80s. This warmth & humidity will help fuel strong to severe storms in the evening. Storms likely form over central Kansas after 7pm & approach KC after 10pm. They will weaken overnight but still pose a threat for large hail and damaging winds early, especially in Kansas.

High: 80° Chiefs Kickoff: 75°

Wind: S 15-35 mph

