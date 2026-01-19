KSHB 41 Weather | Bitterly cold air is here

WEATHER HEADLINES



Monday morning wind chills near -10°

A bitterly cold Monday, then warmer Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of more Arctic air

Wintry signals into the weekend; monitor the forecast.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A frigid morning, with wind chills -10° to 0°, slightly rising to 0° to +10° by the afternoon. Gusty winds diminishing by the afternoon.

High: 24°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear and very cold.

Low: 17°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Another frigid morning. Then ample sunshine and warmer.

Low: 17°

High: 41°

Wind: W 5-15 mph to S 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

