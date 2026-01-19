KSHB 41 Weather | Bitterly cold air is here

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Monday morning wind chills near -10°
- A bitterly cold Monday, then warmer Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of more Arctic air
- Wintry signals into the weekend; monitor the forecast.
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: A frigid morning, with wind chills -10° to 0°, slightly rising to 0° to +10° by the afternoon. Gusty winds diminishing by the afternoon.
High: 24°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear and very cold.
Low: 17°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Another frigid morning. Then ample sunshine and warmer.
Low: 17°
High: 41°
Wind: W 5-15 mph to S 10-20 gusting to 25 mph
