Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Bitterly cold air is here

Expect sub-zero Monday morning wind chills.
Posted

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Monday morning wind chills near -10°
  • A bitterly cold Monday, then warmer Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of more Arctic air
  • Wintry signals into the weekend; monitor the forecast.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A frigid morning, with wind chills -10° to 0°, slightly rising to 0° to +10° by the afternoon. Gusty winds diminishing by the afternoon.
High: 24°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear and very cold.
Low: 17°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Another frigid morning. Then ample sunshine and warmer.
Low: 17°
High: 41°
Wind: W 5-15 mph to S 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo