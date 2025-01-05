KSHB 41 Weather | Blizzard warning today, tonight for Kansas City area

WEATHER HEADLINES



Blizzard warning until 3 a.m. Monday

Snow-covered and hazardous roads into Monday

Dangerous cold moves in tonight

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Snow heavy at times through the day. Sleet will be mixed in south of KC. Snowfall forecast for KC: 10"-15"

High: Drops to 17°

Wind: NE to N 15-30 gust 40 mph

Tonight: The snow tapers to flurries and ends by midnight. The blowing snow will continue through the night.

Low: 2° (Wind chill: -15° to 0°)

Wind: N-NW 15-30 down to 10-20 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold. The roads will be slow to improve.

High: 14° (Wind chill: -5° to 5°)

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and still frigid.

Low: -4° High: 14° (Wind chill: -5° to 5°)

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

