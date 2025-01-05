Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Blizzard warning today, tonight for Kansas City area

KC area will see 10"-15" of snow
KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner provides an update on the weather at 8 a.m.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Blizzard warning until 3 a.m. Monday
  • Snow-covered and hazardous roads into Monday
  • Dangerous cold moves in tonight

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Snow heavy at times through the day. Sleet will be mixed in south of KC. Snowfall forecast for KC: 10"-15"
High: Drops to 17°
Wind: NE to N 15-30 gust 40 mph

Tonight: The snow tapers to flurries and ends by midnight. The blowing snow will continue through the night.
Low: 2° (Wind chill: -15° to 0°)
Wind: N-NW 15-30 down to 10-20 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold. The roads will be slow to improve.
High: 14° (Wind chill: -5° to 5°)
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and still frigid.
Low: -4° High: 14° (Wind chill: -5° to 5°)
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

