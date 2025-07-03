KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 4th of July weekend weather; Some thunderstoms Saturday?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Thursday bloggers,

It is hard to believe that we are at 4th of July weekend, but here we are. The weather is looking great for fireworks, heading to the pool or lake except for Saturday.

If you are headed to the Kansas or Missouri lakes you can't rule out a few afternoon thunderstorms Friday and Sunday. Saturday the chance is higher in all locations. Keep an eye to the sky if you are out and about this weekend. If you are out on the lake, these small thunderstorms can come up fast and can pack a punch for 10-15 minutes.

Jeff Penner

Fireworks time Friday night looks good in most locations as any pop up T-Storms usually fade away after 8-9 PM.

Jeff Penner

There is also a Drunk/Texting while Driving Warning in memory of all of those who have lost their lives or been injured in drunk/texting while driving accidents. Nathan McDuffie lost his life in a drunk driving accident around 35 years ago.

Please do NOT drink/text while driving.

Jeff Penner

Details on the 4th of July weekend weather is in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great, safe and happy holiday weekend.

Stay healthy