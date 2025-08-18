KSHB 41 Weather Blog | A "Backdoor" Cold Front is Around the Corner

Good Monday bloggers,

We saw highs, officially at KCI, Friday-Sunday of 95°. So, we officially had our 1st heat wave of the summer. It was fortunately a minimal heat wave as we barely met the criteria of 3 straight days 95° or higher.

On average we see 39 days 90° or higher May-September. 16 of those days are 95° or higher. This year we are on an average pace of 90° or higher temps as we sit at 28 days. But, 95° or higher we are below average. We have seen 5 days 95° or higher and 3 of them occurred during the last 3 days.

Jeff Penner

Our streak of 95° or higher may continue today and end Tuesday. Our streak of 90° or higher may end Tuesday, but for sure Wednesday.

Let's go through this.

TODAY:

It will be another day with highs around 95° as the cold front we are tracking gets to I-80.

Jeff Penner

A few thunderstorms are possible after 5-7 PM as we track not only the front but a weak disturbance or two from the northwest.

Jeff Penner

TONIGHT:

A few thunderstorms will be around with lows 70°-75°.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY:

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the morning. The coverage of the showers and thunderstorms will increase some during the afternoon and evening.

Any thunderstorms today through early Wednesday could produce a brief 30-50 mph wind gust and brief flash flooding. But, we do not expect widespread severe weather and flash flooding.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Highs Tuesday will be around 90° with still high humidity as the cold front approaches. Notice, the cold front is tracking from northeast to southwest and not the usual northwest/west to southeast/east. This is called a "Backdoor" cold Front as it is arriving from the not usual direction.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY:

Any showers and thunderstorms will exit to the south as lows drop to around 70°.

Jeff Penner

Wednesday afternoon will see the wind pick up some from the northeast. This will not only bring in cooler air, but less humid air as the "Backdoor" cold front sweeps through.

Jeff Penner

The cold front will be tracking southwest as highs will be in the mid 80s. The humidity will be decreasing, but it is Thursday where we will see the full effect of the lower humidity.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL FORECAST:

Some locations will see none to .10" while some see .10"-.50" and a few locations will see 1"-2". We know we will be in a zone of a few to scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening through early Wednesday. We will not know where the heaviest sets up until it starts developing. This is due to the disorganized nature of the thunderstorm set up as we see weak disturbances and a "backdoor" cold front.

If your yard or farm does not get the rain it needs the next 2-3 days, you will need the sprinkler as we do not see much rain the next 7-10 days.

Jeff Penner

If you are heading to the "K" this week for the big 4 game series with the Rangers, there will be chance to see a few thunderstorms for games 1 and 2. But, if it rains, it should not last long enough to cause a rain out, just a delay. Games 3 and 4 will see some great weather. The Thursday day game will be warm, but not ridiculously hot like the game Sunday.

Jeff Penner

Have great week

Stay healthy