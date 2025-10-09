KSHB 41 Weather Blog | A Change in the Weather Pattern

Good Thursday bloggers,

It is no secret that we need rain. This is the time of year when we see changes in the weather pattern as a new LRC (Lezak's Recurring Cycle) is setting up. The LRC states that a new and unique weather pattern sets up in October and November and begins cycling through the winter, spring and summer.

The 1st change is the chance to see some thunderstorms Friday. The 2nd change, which is much bigger, occurs next week. There is the potential to see active weather and increased, much needed rainfall chances.

Let's go through this.

TODAY:

We will see isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning then partly to mostly cloudy and nice the rest of the day. Around 6 AM we saw a few small showers, thunderstorms south of KC from southeast of Paola, KS to Butler, MO.

Jeff Penner

By noon we may see a few showers and thunderstorms across southeast Kansas to southwest Missouri.

Jeff Penner

Highs today will be in the 70s as a system approaches from the northwest. This will help to develop scattered showers and thunderstorms later today across Nebraska and Iowa.

Jeff Penner

TONIGHT-FRIDAY:

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase after midnight as the weather system from the northwest heads in and the warm front to the west moves closer to us.

Jeff Penner

The best chance to see showers and thunderstorms in our area is between midnight tonight and 10 AM Friday. This is a map valid at 7 AM Friday. You can see the area of showers and scattered thunderstorms moving in from the north.

Jeff Penner

By noon Friday the showers and thunderstorms will be weakening and tracking off to the south and southeast.

Jeff Penner

By Friday afternoon the rain will be gone as we see a partly cloudy sky with highs in the 70s. It will be a nice Friday afternoon and evening.

Some locations will not see a drop of rain, others may see .10"-.50" and a few locations may see .50"-1" of rain.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

The fronts will become a warm front that sets up south of our area. This means we will see areas of clouds with highs in the 70s. The 90° degree weather will be lurking to the south with any thunderstorms well north across Nebraska and the Dakotas.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

The warm front surges north on gusty south winds up to 30-40 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and possibly 90°. (Chiefs forecast below). A cold front will be approaching from the west. It will arrive Monday bringing a chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Jeff Penner

NEXT WEEK:

The front may stall in our region for 2-4 days at the surface as a southwest flow sets up over the front. Since the flow will be parallel to the front it will set up a zone where there will be multiple chances of showers and thunderstorms tracking across the same region.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL POTENTIAL NEXT 7-10 DAYS:

When you look at the big view you can see a zone from Baja to the Great Lakes where there are several bullseye's of heavy rain.

Jeff Penner

One of those heavier areas may be in our region. We have a chance to see 1"-4" of rain the next 7-10 days. The exact locations of the heaviest rain are far from set. But, at least it is looking like we are in the zone where we have increased rain chances. Perhaps we can reverse the growing drought. We will have to follow this day by day as the weather pattern changes.

Jeff Penner

We have a lot of outdoor activities this weekend, including 3 big football games. Saturday TCU comes to K-State, Alabama comes to Mizzou and Sunday the Lions come to Arrowhead. The Chiefs game is on KSHB41 for Sunday night football.

The weather looks good for all the games. But, it will be very warm and windy for tailgating at Arrowhead. The weather will be good to go to pumpkin patches, but it won't really feel like pumpkin patch weather.

TCU VS. K-STATE:

There may be an isolated shower, T-Storm but overall the weather looks great.

Jeff Penner

ALABAMA VS. MIZZOU:

This is going to be a tough game, but the weather will be easy to handle.

Jeff Penner

LIONS VS. CHIEFS ON KSHB41:

If you are heading to Arrowhead and tailgating keep the plastic ware secure as winds will be gusting to 30-40 mph from the south.

Jeff Penner

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy

GO CHIEFS!