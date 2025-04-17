KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Beginning of a stormy pattern, lasting through Easter Weekend

Hope you are having a great Wednesday, weather blog readers. It has been warm and windy as temperatures warmed into the 70s.

We will stay mild overnight, with temperatures tomorrow morning only reaching about 60. That will be due to some rain-cooled air as storms move through. The timeframe is generally from 3-8 a.m., likely impacting the morning commute to some degree.

These storms may be a bit loud with thunder and lightning, hail, and gusty winds. While I'm not overly concerned about severe weather, it certainly won’t be a quiet start to the day.

The storm speed will determine just how warm we get later in the afternoon. As a southerly wind increases, highs will range from 80 to 90 degrees across western Missouri and eastern Kansas.

Highs in central Kansas could reach the mid-90s!

Of course, now that it’s warm and windy, a cold front has to move through, which will happen Friday. This will cause a noticeable change in temperatures from near 70 in the morning to 60 in the afternoon.

Storms will eventually form along the front Friday evening, mainly in the southern KC metro and southward. Those storms could bring hail and damaging winds.

As the front stalls out and wobbles north and south overnight, showers and storms are possible for the entire KC metro area south through 7 am Saturday.

The following part of the forecast remains questionable, but at least we’re gaining some confidence in dry time this weekend. However, please keep in mind this is still subject to change.

After that, rain shifts south of the area, leaving us with a cloudy and cooler Saturday. Temperatures will only warm to near 50 by the afternoon with, of course, a breezy northerly wind.

That front will then move back north from a developing area of low pressure sometime Saturday evening or Sunday morning. This has become the more challenging part of the forecast: when does the rain restart – Sunday or even Saturday evening?

It’s possible the rain doesn’t return until Sunday afternoon, but it may also return late Saturday night. I wish I could provide some more certainty on such an important weekend, but more time is needed to refine the forecast.

For those of you making outdoor Easter plans, please have a backup indoor plan ready, especially for Sunday!

By the time it’s done raining on early Monday morning, 1-2 inches of rain is possible area-wide, with 3 inches possible south of Kansas City.

Please monitor the forecast for updates! I hope everyone can have dry holiday celebrations!

