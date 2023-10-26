KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Changes are a-comin' to Kansas City Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Happy Thursday, weather blog readers. Hope you have the winter coat ready to wear this weekend!

Hold onto your seat belts and thermostats, temperatures are about to be freefalling Friday morning.

The weather on Thursday evening will be great, I encourage you to go for a walk, and maybe eat dinner outside as temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s.

Better take the doggo for a nice walk this evening because Friday looks uncomfortable.



Outside conditions will be cold with a blustery northerly wind, possibly bringing the coldest temperatures so far this season!#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/BJkhNM3tGd — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) October 26, 2023

Temperatures through 3-4 a.m. will hold steady in the upper to middle 60s. After that, the cold front arrives and so does a drastic change to our weather.

Between 4-8 a.m. rain and rumbles of thunder are possible as a cold front comes through, denoted by the thin green line below.

KSHB

If you're an early riser you may get to experience this drastic switch in weather. Watch this cold front move through in the wee hours of Friday, from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.

KSHB

KSHB

That's a solid 15° drop in temperatures over a few hours. However, based on some of our weather models, it's possible temperatures fall 10-20° in one hour alone.

Check out this model which tends to predict the arrival of very cold air masses a little better than other models. Below are freeze frames from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m.

KSHB

KSHB

That's a 10-20° drop in one hour! While this seems crazy, it's entirely possible as the weather in the Midwest is known for the saying " If you don't like the weather just wait 15 minutes."

Once the cold air comes in early Friday morning, it's not going anywhere anytime soon. Temperatures as you step out the door Friday look to be in the 40s.

KSHB

KSHB

As the sun comes out later in the day, temperatures will try to rebound back into the 50s but a blustery northerly wind that comes in after the front will make it feel very cold, with wind chills in the 30s.

Did I mention it's not done raining? Rain comes back Saturday afternoon lasting through late Sunday morning with cold temperatures.

KSHB

And as the rain meets with the cold air, we may have our first taste of wintry weather! The best chance of that is north of KC but we may see a brief period of some sleet or snow in the morning or early afternoon.

Cassie Wilson, KSHB

Stay warm this weekend and thanks for reading!

