KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Cold weekend with some snow possible

Happy Red/Black Friday, everyone! I hope you are staying warm in this unseasonably cold weather pattern, with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Many people will be out and about today, whether shopping or heading to the Chiefs game. Either way, bundle up! Temperatures this morning are in the teens and 20s, warming up to the middle to upper 30s this afternoon.

The wind chill won’t be too bad this afternoon, with a relatively light wind only making it feel a few degrees cooler.

Temperatures for the Chiefs game will be in the 30s with some passing clouds in the afternoon but expecting more sunshine than clouds overall.

KSHB

Clouds will thicken tonight, with lows in the 20s as a wave of snow arrives.

Snow is possible in the morning, especially on the Missouri side east of Kansas City. The timing of the snow for Kansas City looks to be 4 AM to 12 PM. On the south side of the KC Metro, a wintry mix is possible where temperatures will be near freezing.

KSHB

Generally, a dusting to 1 inch of accumulation is possible, with nearly 2 inches possible further east in Mid-Missouri. The highest accumulation amounts will be on elevated surfaces, but all roads may still see some minor accumulation.

With that being said, not everyone will even receive a dusting as this will be a quick-moving system.

KSHB

Travel impacts, especially along I-70 are possible before 9 AM before the sun can begin to warm up the ground.

Sunshine returns Saturday as temperatures warm into the middle 30s

The following few mornings will be very cold, with low temperatures near 15 and wind chills possibly in the single digits, especially on Monday morning.

Temperatures trend warmer daily with highs near the 50s by Wednesday ahead of our next cold front later next week.

KSHB

The Chiefs game for next Sunday is looking warmer than today, tailgating temperatures in the 40s, and kick-off near 40.

Have a great weekend!

