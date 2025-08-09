KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Countless rounds of T-storms, flash flooding main threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Saturday bloggers,

I have been gone about 2 weeks as it was moving in time for my son at K-State as he starts is sophomore year. And, it was a bit more complex as he moved into an apartment with a friend. He is all set up and now we are getting set up for the chance of flash flooding.

Jeff Penner

A Flood Watch has been issued from Emporia, KS to Milwaukee, WI today through Monday morning.

Details on the stormy pattern are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.