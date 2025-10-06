KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Fall Change Arrives Today and Tuesday

Good Monday bloggers,

We have seen dry and very warm to hot weather the last several days as summer refuses to give up. Well, finally a fall change is around the corner. A strong cold front will push across the area today through Tuesday. We will all see a big cool down, but not all of us will see beneficial rainfall.

TODAY:

The cold front will be just northwest of KC. Monday afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60° across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs from around KC and south will still be in the low to mid 80s.

Jeff Penner

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s across most of Iowa, Nebraska to western Kansas.

Jeff Penner

Now, what about rainfall?

This afternoon and evening will see scattered showers and thunderstorms slowly move in from the west. They will decrease in coverage as they move east. You can see between 2 PM and 5 PM the clouds, showers and thunderstorms will finally move in, but they are weakening.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be around. We will be watching for the chance to see a small disturbance come in from the west by morning. If this is actually there it could enhance the coverage of rain where it tracks. By 7 AM it would be located between Manhattan and Emporia, KS.

We will all see lows in the 50s with a north breeze at 10-20 mph.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY MORNING:

The area of rain would make it in, but also weaken. If this disturbance does not really get its act together, rainfall amounts will be scattered and mostly light.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Regardless if your yard or farm receives beneficial rain, we will all see highs in the 60s with increasing sunshine.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL FORECAST:

Locations from southcentral Kansas to northwest Missouri will see .50"-1" with some locations seeing 1"-2". The KC area will see .10"-.50", heaviest west of I-35.

Jeff Penner

If you miss the rain today and Tuesday, the next chance is Thursday night. If that is a miss we see some bigger changes next week that might actually bring widespread rain. We will have more on that through the week.

Since the end of July we are around 6.50" below average rainfall. So, yes we need rain.

Jeff Penner

Here is a weather summary:

Jeff Penner

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy