KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Fall weather arrives this weekend

We're dealing with a weather pattern that may have some of you wishing the pools were still open as high temperatures in the 80s and 90s have been more common than the 70s.

We'll add some warmth to each day into the weekend. The heat peaks on Saturday with high temperatures near 90, especially on the western half of the KC metro.

KSHB

A cold front moves through Sunday knocking temperatures down 20-25° by Monday and Tuesday.

Sunday may be the most fall-feeling weekend day since fall began with a brisk north wind and highs around 70.

A cool air mass slides in from Canada with temperatures in the 60s for highs Monday and Tuesday. This sets the stage for our first chance of frost for the season.

KSHB

We'll have to wait and see just how cool the air is on Monday which will give us hints as to which morning gives us the best chance of frost, Tuesday or Wednesday morning. Both mornings feature clear skies and calm winds and will surely be chilly no matter what.

Despite the warmth so far this fall, we're not too far off the historical average first frost of the season which is generally Oct. 10-15 across the KC metro.

KSHB

Temperatures quickly recover in the 70s and maybe even 80s by Thursday and Friday before something wet.

Yes, water falling from the sky. Precipitation. That's something we haven't seen since Sept. 24.

A cold front comes through next week and models are giving us good signals for rain, maybe even a couple days of rain!!

KSHB/WeatherBell

Cross your fingers and toes those rain chances don't fizzle out.

Enjoy your two-seasoned weekend!

