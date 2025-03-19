KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Falling temperatures, snow globe conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good morning weather blog readers!

For the third time this winter—on its very last day—we are under a high wind warning. This has been the windiest year since at least 1948 in terms of average wind gust speed.

Wind

This morning starts off warm, with temperatures in the 60s and relatively breezy conditions. However, compared to what’s coming later, the morning breeze will feel mild.

This afternoon, wind gusts of 50-60 mph are expected.

Interestingly, there will be a brief lull in the wind around midday before the strongest gusts move in.

A high wind warning remains in effect until 10 p.m., with winds gradually weakening tonight. Power outages are likely, and blowing snow could cause visibility issues.

It won't technically be a blizzard... so maybe we’ll call it a snow globe?

Snow

Precipitation may begin as rain or a wintry mix after lunch, by 1-3 p.m. then transitioning to snow after 4-6 p.m..

The heaviest snow is expected during the evening commute (4-7 p.m.). Most of it will melt on contact, but if snowfall rates are high enough, roads could become slushy and slick.

We certainly aren't looking at the worst travel conditions this winter, but there is a chance we get that slush when a lot of people are on the road.

Any snow accumulation will be confined across northwestern MO and northeastern Kansas, where a winter weather advisory is in place.

Temperatures

Morning temperatures start off mild, but by lunchtime, temperatures drop 15-20° into the 40s . By 5 p.m., it will be in the 30s with wind chills becoming a factor.

By Wednesday evening, wind chills will fall into the mid-20s, dropping to near 20° by Thursday morning.

Thursday will feel much better, with sunshine, lighter winds, and highs in the 50s.

Stay safe on the roads today!