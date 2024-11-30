KSHB 41 Weather Blog | First snow of the season coats Kansas City

Good morning, everyone, as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday heavy snow has moved through the Kansas City metro.

It began near and north of I-70 around 6-7 a.m. coating the ground across the northern half of the KC metro and areas north. I saw a few reports of wrecks on I-70 near Independence earlier this morning probably because of the snow.

According to the observation station at KCI, a heavy band of snow developed around 8 a.m. and dropped 0.50” of snow an hour.

The system is delivering a final push until 11 a.m. to noon across the KC metro but will continue with heavy snowfall amounts down I-70 where 3-5" of snow is possible.

Widespread 1-2" of snow is expected across the metro but some locations across the northern half may end up closer to 3” because of these snowfall rates

I have a report from Gladstone with more than 2”

Pretty consistent 2" to 2.5" measurements in Gladstone, Missouri. Packing it down with my foot results in measurements of 1" to 1.5".



Measured at the intersection of NE 72nd street and Prospect Ave in Gladstone, MO. #kcwx #mowx @NWSKansasCity pic.twitter.com/6Rb8qdYpxL — Hunter Hurley (@hunterhurleywx) November 30, 2024

Further north in Utica, Missouri, near Chillicothe, half an inch fell.

Done Accumulating in Utica Mo, still some flurries. 0.5 inches, we’re too far north for this snow event. pic.twitter.com/d6lm2U6wc2 — Patrick Dykes (@Patrick55636327) November 30, 2024

KCI, the official snow measurement spot had 1" as of 11am, on the Plaza we got 2", Leawood and Overland Pard 1"

We’ll wait for the final tallies across the area this afternoon. This is our first snow of the season and will probably end up being the heaviest since January 9th when we saw 4” accumulate.

A little bit of sunshine is possible later today, but I don’t see temperatures recovering much, maybe near freezing with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Refreezing is likely overnight as low temperatures fall to near 15.

Please be careful on the roads today and welcome to winter!

