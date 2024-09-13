KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Great outdoor weather this weekend as Francine fizzles out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Happy Friday, weather blog readers!

We have been dealing with the gray, high overcast skies since early Wednesday morning as what is considered post-tropical Francine, the remnants of hurricane Francine, spins near Memphis. It is still bringing some rain in the Bootheel of Missouri but the system has lost much of its shower-producing power.

Today

We will probably be stuck under the clouds for the rest of today with humid air as well. While the dew point number in the 60s isn't really in the muggy/oppressive category, temperatures are staying low enough that it feels that way.

There might be some light rain showers on the Missouri side but it probably won't amount to much, definitely not enough to help out our developing drought situation. Sprinkles are possible for Kansas City.

Much of our area is under a moderate drought.

We haven't received measurable rainfall in a couple of weeks!

The clouds help us out tonight slowly walking temperatures down through the 70s and into the upper 60s.

The weather should be good for the KU football game at Children's Mercy Park with cloudy skies and temperatures falling through the 70s

Saturday

Saturday will start comfortably in the lower 60s with clouds but it looks like sunshine will return in the afternoon, warming temperatures to the middle 80s with the humidity remaining.

For Mizzou fans traveling to Columbia for the football game, expect essentially what we are experiencing today. Temperatures in the 70s, warming to near 80 by the end of the game with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday

Clear and sunny skies are expected for Sunday which will make for some very warm tailgating conditions. Temperatures outside late in the morning start in the middle 70s and end up in the middle to upper 80s for tailgaters at the Truman Sports Complex with sunshine and heat indices around 90.

Next rain chances

Cold fronts and warm fronts remain relatively absent from our part of the country until next weekend. While there are some hints of rain Wednesday-Friday with 20% rain chances, we may not get a cold front until next week.

Next Saturday-Monday will give us a good shot to revive the trees of their stress to help out with fall color, which peaks mid to late October.

Have a great weekend!

