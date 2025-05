Good Sunday, bloggers —

We are seeing some great weather today with almost no wind, almost no clouds and temperatures around 70°.

This great weather will last through Tuesday ahead of our next storm system.

Jeff Penner

Our next storm system is moving through southern California and will arrive here Wednesday.

Details on the storm system and the weather for Mother's Day weekend are in the 5-minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy.

