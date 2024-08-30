KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Great weekend weather in KC, stormy for the lakes

Welcome to Labor Day weekend, weather blog readers!

The rainfall and associated cold front that passed through today have provided us with perfect weather for outdoor cookouts, pools, and more—at least locally. Some of the larger lakes in Missouri, however, won't be as fortunate. I'll cover that shortly.

First, let's look at how much rainfall we received this morning.



Kansas City officially received only a few hundredths of an inch.

Johnson County, Kansas, picked up more than half an inch in some areas.

Northwest Missouri and northeastern Kansas received between half an inch and nearly two inches.

KSHB

We'll experience one more round of rain in the metro this afternoon, from 3-7 PM. This could bring up to another tenth of an inch of rainfall, with heavier amounts south of Kansas City.

KSHB

The cold front will stall around I-44, which is bad news for those at Lake of the Ozarks and Table Rock Lake.



Saturday: Scattered showers and storms are expected at both lakes.

Sunday: Drier conditions are forecast at Lake of the Ozarks, with a few possible storms at Table Rock.

Labor Day: The rain should clear, making way for lower humidity, sunshine, and overall great outdoor conditions.

KSHB

KSHB

You'll gradually notice the lower humidity throughout the weekend, but the refreshing air won't arrive until Monday and Tuesday morning, with temperatures dropping into the 50s.

The next chance of rain looks to be Wednesday-Friday. Let's hope we can avoid rainfall for the Chiefs game on Thursday night.

Have a great weekend!