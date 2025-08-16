KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Heat, A Cold Front and Major Hurricane

Good Saturday bloggers,

If we reach 95° today and Sunday at KCI, our official Kansas City reporting station, we will have our 1st heat wave of the summer. Remember, it takes 3 straight days of 95° or higher to make a heat wave. The humidity does not count, even though to us it counts a lot.

This hot weather is timed for the White Sox vs. Royals series. At least 2 of the 3 games are evening games. The game tonight starts 1 hour earlier than the Friday game, so it will be hotter at the start of the game, around 90°. But, temperatures will drop to the upper 70s and low 80s during the game.

Now, the Sunday game at 1:10 PM will feature extremely hot conditions. In the shade the high will be 95°, in the sun it will be 105° and the heat index will run 105°-115° in the shade and sun. In the sun, it could even be a higher heat index. Drink plenty of water and wear light weight, light colored clothing.

Jeff Penner

A cold front arrives Tuesday with a chance of thunderstorms as we track major hurricane Erin.

Details on the heat, cold front and major hurricane are in the video below

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy