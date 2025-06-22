KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Heat for everyone, thunderstorms for some

Good Sunday, bloggers,

Our weather pattern is being dominated by an upper-level high, anticyclone, heat dome, heat wave-creating machine building in the southeast U.S.

This upper-level high will weaken just enough to allow a front to sag into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Monday.

Jeff Penner

MONDAY:

A cold front will make it to northwest Missouri before stalling. Thunderstorms will form on this front during the afternoon before highs reach 90°-95° in all locations.

Jeff Penner

MONDAY MORNING:

The day will start as the last few have, clear, breezy, very warm and humid. Lows will be 75°-80°.

Jeff Penner

MONDAY (NOON-5 PM):

You can see the widespread thunderstorms from southwest Kansas to Iowa, clipping northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Jeff Penner

MONDAY (5-8 PM):

This is when the door opens for heavy rain and thunderstorms across much of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Keep in mind, these locations have been rather dry during the spring. This would be beneficial.

Jeff Penner

There is a level 1/2 of 5 severe risk for these thunderstorms. Strong winds and some hail would be the main threats.

Jeff Penner

MONDAY NIGHT:

The thunderstorms will weaken and possibly drift through KC as showers. There is a small chance we see more than showers as the leftovers move through.

The next round of thunderstorms will form farther north and track farther north as the front drifts back north.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY:

The front drifts north as we start to see scattered thunderstorms across southeast Kansas and southern Missouri. Those will likely stay south of our area.

Jeff Penner

Tuesday will be dry at all locations with highs a bit cooler around 90°. This is due to more clouds.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL FORECAST NEXT 5-7 DAYS:

The main rain for the next 5-7 days occurs Monday and Tuesday. We may start to see rain chances increase for all locations in about 5-7 days, but confidence is not high.

You can see the KC area is between the heavy rain from organized thunderstorms to the north and rain from scattered thunderstorms to the south.

Jeff Penner

If you want to keep the yard green, you need 1"-1.50" per week. A sprinkler will be needed in most locations.

That is why we have a sprinkler warning in effect. A sprinkler watch is in effect for northwest Missouri in case the rain Monday night falls through.

Southern and southeast Kansas are waterlogged. They may need sprinklers at the end of the week, but this is when thunderstorm chances increase.

Jeff Penner

On the wide view, you can see northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas are on the southern edge of the main rain this week.

Jeff Penner

WEATHER SUMMARY:

Jeff Penner

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy.

—